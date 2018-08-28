Stakeholders get behind new vision for Shotley Pier

The new Victorian-inspired vision for Shotley Pier

A new design for Shotley Pier has been approved by the majority of stakeholders following a bout of tension over the future of the tourist attraction.

Members of the Shotley Heritage Community Charitable Benefit Society bought the pier in February 2018 and submitted a planning application to Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils for a £3million renovation.

The plans included two 15ft high buildings, complete with workshop and 84-seat cafe – but the steep cost and modern designs put off some councillors on the planning committee and the application was denied.

The Benefit Society directors have since launched an appeal against the decision, but this has been challenged by many stakeholders who believe a fresh proposal is the best way forward.

Now an alternative design, proposed at the society’s annual general meeting on Friday night, has been warmly received – according to stakeholder and Babergh district councillor Derek Davis.

Inspired by the maritime heritage of the area, the design features smaller buildings and draws on the pier’s Victorian roots.

“It was quite a positive meeting,” Mr Davis said. “There was a lot of discussion. I think the new plans went down well with most people.

“Obviously people will make their own minds up and there probably will be some that will prefer something smaller, but I think it is a good compromise.

“I think it goes a long way in answering the problems that came before. If the application were to be put in, I think it has got a good chance of going through.”

It comes after nearly 300 people, including many stakeholders, signed a petition calling for the Benefit Society directors to drop their appeal against the decision made by the planning committee.

Addressing the meeting, designer John Bowen said: “Carrying on with the appeal is a lose, lose situation. You will have egg on your faces if you lose, and even if you win, you will not carry the support of shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Benefit Society chairman John Davitt called for a show of hands towards the end of the meeting asking who supported the new plans, and was met with universal approval.

Only one person supported the original application, councillor Peter Patrick from Polstead.

Mr Davis added: “It has been a divisive issue within the community. Hopefully we’ll get it done before Brexit.”