Costa Coffee has pulled out of plans for a new drive-through restaurant with McDonald's in Newmarket amid the economic challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

A two-storey McDonald's along with a single-storey Costa drive-thru was approved by West Suffolk Council's planning committee in June 2020.

But since then, the project in Willie Snaith Road has been reviewed and now only a single storey McDonald's will be built.

That means the number of jobs created as a result of the project will reduce from 75 to 65.

The new development will include a freestanding McDonald's restaurant with a Drive-thru, car parking and an external play area.

The customer seating area in the proposed McDonald's will be able to cater for 136 people, an application submitted by CI Industries Ltd said.

It added: “The design and layout of the proposal is appropriate for the area. Natural and neutral colours and materials will be used on the building throughout the scheme to ensure the site integrates easily with the surroundings.

“Sufficient parking has been provided at the restaurant with accessible parking located as close to the restaurant as possible.

“The site represents an appropriate location for a drive-thru restaurant, which will be well placed to offer refreshments to passing customers and those in the surrounding area.”