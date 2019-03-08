Community rallies round to build new play area

Villagers at Ingham celebrate the opening of their new play area Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Children in a west Suffolk village will be enjoying a brand new play area this summer.

The new play area at Ingham Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL The new play area at Ingham Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Locals raised £55,000 for the new facility in Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds, which includes a 20m zip wire, football goals and a seating area.

Parish councillor Adrian Dawson said the community, which has been without play facilities for ten years, had really pulled together.

He said: "The children's parents held a fundraising Halloween trail, a sale trail and a Christmas raffle, the Aquarius singers performed at the church, which raised £1,000, local councillors provided generously from their locality budgets and we successfully applied for National Lottery and Suffolk Community Foundation funding.

"Local people have been hands on preparing the site. A landowner has generously leased the land at a peppercorn rent, and a farmer and businessman is providing a patio and seating area."

Susan Glossop, West Suffolk ward councillor for Ingham, who provided £1,000 from her locality budget said: "This has been a creative, concerted and collective effort and I applaud everyone involved.

"We will be helping out with regular advice and safety inspections, and I am delighted to have been able to offer my support.

"West Suffolk has made healthy families and communities a priority and I hope local families enjoy using the new facilities, especially during longer summer days.'

Cllr Rebecca Hopfensperger, Suffolk County Cabinet member and councilor for Ingham, who provided £1,500 from her locality budget said: "'Locality budgets are designed to support local groups who are making a difference in their area and Ingham is a beautiful example of a clear need and community action.

"The village can feel proud of their achievement and I hope it pays dividends in the future."