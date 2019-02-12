New Post Office opens in village

A new Post Office is to open in Old Newton. Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA Archant

A new Post Office has opened as part of a modernisation and investment programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Post Office in Old Newton, which opened on Monday, February 11, shares the unit with the village shop, offering a range of services including postal, billing and banking services, as well as groceries.

It is open 44 hours a week from Monday to Saturday.

Old Newton’s Post Office joins the Haughley and Wolsey Road branches in bringing vital services to the rural area surrounding Stowmarket.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand new Post Office, alongside the other branches in the area at Haughley and Wolsey Road, will have easy access to our services.”

The Post Office will be run by Manish Patel, who is also postmaster for Mendlesham and Grundisburgh.