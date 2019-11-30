Former Thomas Cook staff to open new travel shop three months after losing jobs

Former Thomas Cook workers who were left without a job after the collapse of the tourism giant are set to staff a brand new travel shop in Sudbury.

Premier Travel is opening a new branch staffed by former Thomas Cook staff members in King Street in the Suffolk town on Monday, December 2.

The travel company fast tracked interviews for those left without a job in the aftermath of the Thomas Cook closures so they could return to work as soon as possible.

For the past couple of weeks, the staff members have been working in other branches or from home, but from the start of next week they will be opening a branch of their own.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sudbury will be cutting the ribbon on the new store from 9.45am before it is fully open for business,

The staff members were part of the reported 9,000 people lost their jobs following the 178-year-old company's collapse.