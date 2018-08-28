Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

PUBLISHED: 18:50 16 November 2018

Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

Eagle-eyed shoppers will have noticed that the former Grimwade’s store in Ipswich town centre is fast transforming, and Pret A Manger will soon be opening their first store in town.

The Pret a Manger colours have now been painted up Picture: KATY SANDALLSThe Pret a Manger colours have now been painted up Picture: KATY SANDALLS

The new lunch stop is expected to open later this month and will offer the usual range of salads, sandwiches and other on-the-go options.

The doors will face the ‘Four Gateways’ art installation which is currently under development at the centre of the revamped Cornhill, allowing customers to make use of the new seating areas.

The Cornhill developments came about six years after the idea of revitalising the town centre was first suggested during a speech by retail giant Sir Stuart Rose during a visit to Ipswich.

He described the Cornhill area as “the most depressing place I have ever seen”.

Further developments to the town centre are expected in the wake of this multi-million pound upgrade.

Now the Cornhill is nearly complete we would like to hear your thoughts about the upcoming addition of Pret A Manger – are you a fan of the nationwide chain?

Topic Tags:

Suffolk police carry out car stops in Bury St Edmunds taking dangerous drivers off the road

18:32 Will Jefford

Suffolk police have stopped 68 vehicles as a part of an operation in Bury St Edmunds which aims to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Teenagers sentenced for ‘revenge’ stabbing

17:52 Jane Hunt
Two teenagers have been sentenced after admitting playing a part in the stabbing of 17-year-old in Colchester in January Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two teenagers who carried out a revenge stabbing in Colchester in which a 17-year-old youth suffered life threatening injuries have been detained for a total of 13 years.

E-fit released in armed robbery appeal

17:30 Will Jefford
The E-fit released by Suffolk police. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An e-fit of a man who Suffolk police would like to talk to in connection to an armed robbery in Haverhill has been released.

Heartbroken salon owner ‘gutted’ as hundreds of pounds of stock stolen in break-in

17:05 Katy Sandalls
Eleanor Mann's business was hit by thieves this week Picture: CHARLES MANN

A young salon owner has described her heartbreak after hundreds of pounds of stock was stolen from her business in a break-in.

Patchy mist for evening drive home - but sunny weekend ahead

16:46 Will Jefford
Suffolk could see misty skies this evening. Picture: FRANCES CRICKMORE

Suffolk is set to see sunny skies over the weekend - but a low mist could hamper commuters on their journey home.

New sponsors found for five former Bright Tribe schools in East Anglia

11:29 Amy Gibbons
Colchester Academy will now be managed by South Suffolk Learning Trust Picture: GOOGLE

New management has been found for several schools in Suffolk and north Essex formerly run by the controversial academy trust Bright Tribe.

Crunch meeting could decide iconic pier’s future

16:08 Jake Foxford
Plans for the future of the pier are top of the agenda for tonight's meeting between supporters and objectors for the current renovation of Shotley pier. Picture: SALLY CHICKEN

A crunch summit between Shotley Pier stakeholders is being held to try and decide on the plans for the future of the Suffolk tourist attraction.

Most read

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Utterly heartbroken’ family pay tribute to popular dad-of-three who died in crash

Daniel Lawrence died following a traffic collision in Colchester Road, Thorpe-Le-Soken, on November 2. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24