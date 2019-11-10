E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Sloightly on the huh' - How many of these 'Suffolk' words and phrases do you use?

10 November, 2019 - 05:30
Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Friends of Thurston Library

Do you say 'on the huh', 'cupla three' or 'sorry I'm on the drag'?

The Eastbridge Windpump at the Museum of East Anglian Life. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFEThe Eastbridge Windpump at the Museum of East Anglian Life. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

A new research project is compiling a database of traditional dialects from across England, and will be coming to the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

Researchers from the University of Leeds are archiving the country's traditional dialects after receiving more than £500,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to pay for the project.

They plan to bring a roadshow, including a pop-up dialect kit, to the Suffolk museum in the near future.

Fiona Douglas, lecturer in English language in the University Of Leeds' School Of English, said: "Dialect is a really good way of getting a window into the language of the past.

Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWNMuseum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

She added: "If you, your parents, grandparents or other relatives have a connection to these historical dialect studies, the project would like to hear from you.

"Sometimes people feel embarrassed, saying 'Oh, it's slang'.

"When you can say to somebody 'It's not, and it's got a really long, distinguished and historical pedigree, suddenly you get people with this sense of empowerment."

Suffolk dialect expert Charlie Haylock said it was vital we keep a lasting record of our traditional dialect.

Abbot's Hall at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGEAbbot's Hall at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

How many of these Suffolk words and phrases do you recognise?

Words: (and translation)

- Blabber (can't keep a secret)

- Bor (friend)

- Cupla three (more than two)

- On the drag (late)

- Jiggered (surprised)

- On the huh (lop-sided)

- Rum (peculiar)

You may also want to watch:

- Snouty (nosy)

- Tater trap (mouth)

- Whooly (very)

Phrases: (and translation)

- How yer gittin' on tergither? (Now, how is everyone?)

- 'Int ser likely (I think that's very unlikely)

- That ole mawther git roight on my wick (That woman really irritates me)

- Hull ut over hear, bor (Throw it me, please)

- Oi reckon you put that shelf up sloightly on the huh (I think the shelf you've just installed isn't level)

- Blust me, that hooly snew last noight (We had a heavy snowfall during the night)

- Shizz a rum ol' mawther (She's a remarkable woman)

- On the huh (Lop-sided)

- That boy, he're got ser biggity (or botty) (That young man thinks rather a lot of himself)

- He git on my wick (He really annoys me)

- I dussn't dew that (I daren't do that)

- Oi hint never sin nuth'n loike that (I've never seen anything like that)

- That look hooly bad over Will's mother's (I think a storm is on the way)

- Sorry I'm on the drag (Apologies for being late)

- Shizz a right ol' snouty mawther (That woman is very inquisitive)

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

£5m plot of land with permission to build 96 homes up for sale

A plot of land with permission to build 96 home is up for sale for £5 million. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

£5m plot of land with permission to build 96 homes up for sale

A plot of land with permission to build 96 home is up for sale for £5 million. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

D-Day heroes relive horrors of war at Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony

Judges Special Award winners were James Perry, Tony Pyatt, Francis Grant and Douglas Smith - who are pictured on stage with Ellis Barker, from Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines Photo Brittany Woodman

Sunday Snap: Toto’s defining role, a lucky escape, the Norwood factor and a bizarre celebration

Toto Nsiala protests with referee Kevin Johnson after he had awarded the Lincoln penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Woman rescued and neighbours evacuated due to fire at flats

Willow Walk in Tiptree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Here’s your guide to the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists