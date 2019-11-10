'Sloightly on the huh' - How many of these 'Suffolk' words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library Friends of Thurston Library

Do you say 'on the huh', 'cupla three' or 'sorry I'm on the drag'?

The Eastbridge Windpump at the Museum of East Anglian Life. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE The Eastbridge Windpump at the Museum of East Anglian Life. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

A new research project is compiling a database of traditional dialects from across England, and will be coming to the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

Researchers from the University of Leeds are archiving the country's traditional dialects after receiving more than £500,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to pay for the project.

They plan to bring a roadshow, including a pop-up dialect kit, to the Suffolk museum in the near future.

Fiona Douglas, lecturer in English language in the University Of Leeds' School Of English, said: "Dialect is a really good way of getting a window into the language of the past.

Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

She added: "If you, your parents, grandparents or other relatives have a connection to these historical dialect studies, the project would like to hear from you.

"Sometimes people feel embarrassed, saying 'Oh, it's slang'.

"When you can say to somebody 'It's not, and it's got a really long, distinguished and historical pedigree, suddenly you get people with this sense of empowerment."

Suffolk dialect expert Charlie Haylock said it was vital we keep a lasting record of our traditional dialect.

Abbot's Hall at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE Abbot's Hall at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

How many of these Suffolk words and phrases do you recognise?

Words: (and translation)

- Blabber (can't keep a secret)

- Bor (friend)

- Cupla three (more than two)

- On the drag (late)

- Jiggered (surprised)

- On the huh (lop-sided)

- Rum (peculiar)

- Snouty (nosy)

- Tater trap (mouth)

- Whooly (very)

Phrases: (and translation)

- How yer gittin' on tergither? (Now, how is everyone?)

- 'Int ser likely (I think that's very unlikely)

- That ole mawther git roight on my wick (That woman really irritates me)

- Hull ut over hear, bor (Throw it me, please)

- Oi reckon you put that shelf up sloightly on the huh (I think the shelf you've just installed isn't level)

- Blust me, that hooly snew last noight (We had a heavy snowfall during the night)

- Shizz a rum ol' mawther (She's a remarkable woman)

- That boy, he're got ser biggity (or botty) (That young man thinks rather a lot of himself)

- He git on my wick (He really annoys me)

- I dussn't dew that (I daren't do that)

- Oi hint never sin nuth'n loike that (I've never seen anything like that)

- That look hooly bad over Will's mother's (I think a storm is on the way)

- Sorry I'm on the drag (Apologies for being late)

- Shizz a right ol' snouty mawther (That woman is very inquisitive)