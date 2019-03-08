Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New PureGym could be heading to town's retail park

PUBLISHED: 11:39 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 25 July 2019

A new PureGym could open at Haverhill Retail Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new PureGym could open at Haverhill Retail Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A new gym could open at a Suffolk retail park early next year if plans are approved by the council.

The gym would be based in the currently vacant unit three at the site Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe gym would be based in the currently vacant unit three at the site Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

PureGym Ltd has submitted proposals at Haverhill Retail Park on Ehringshausen Way, which currently contains Home Bargains, Pets at Home and a Lidl supermarket.

PureGym, which has more than 230 existing sites in the UK, has applied to West Suffolk Council for change of use from retail to a gym, with minor external alterations, for the vacant unit three at the park.

The proposed gym will comprise a main gym area, studio, free weights area, spin area and functional zone.

Changing facilities and showers will also be provided, as well as a small seating area for the use of members, and staff facilities.

PureGym sites operate on a 24-hour basis, seven-days-a-week and the company said such gyms typically provide up to 12 full and part-time jobs at each branch - including management roles, personal trainers and cleaners.

You may also want to watch:

Minor alterations to the existing building are also proposed with plans to install new doors which will provide improved access to the gym for all visitors, including those with disabilities.

In the planning statement, PureGym said: "The flexible format of the PureGym concept, including its 24-hour opening and the absence of fixed term contracts, will support flexible working practices, enabling the benefits of gym membership to be enjoyed by all members of the local community.

"It will create up to 12 jobs, promote healthier lifestyles and support the reduction of health inequalities by expanding the provision of affordable and flexible fitness facilities within this part of west Suffolk."

In terms of security, access to the gym will be controlled by the use of an eight-digit pin code, which is provided to each member.

The gym will also be covered by an extensive CCTV network, the company added.

Duncan Costin, property director at PureGym, said: "Pure Gym have agreed terms to take a unit on Haverhill Retail Park which is still subject to securing a satisfactory planning consent from the local authority.  "Assuming our application is successful we'll press on with plans to open one of our smaller format 'Pure Gym Local' gyms.

"The facility will bring affordable health and fitness to the people of Haverhill and we would anticipate an opening date early in 2020 if all goes to plan."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We’re starting to lose hope’ – Family’s plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Revealed: How fugitive child abuser was snared in international ‘cat and mouse’ game with police

Detective Inspector Simon Bridgland, Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson and Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists