Retro nightclub offers cocktails and a sweet shop

Jeremy Durrant the owner of the new nightclub in Crouch Street called Rubix. Picture: JEREMY DURRANT Archant

New nightclub Rubix is set to open in the former Waikiki bar later this month, bringing the 70s, 80s and 90s back to Colchester.

The club will bring new life to the site in Crouch Street, Colchester, following the closure of Waikiki last summer.

Opening on the spring bank holiday a the end of May, the retro revolution promises a journey through time.

On Fridays there will be a 70s disco upstairs and 80s tunes downstairs. While on Saturdays the upstairs floor will be classic 90s music.

Owner Radio DJ Jeremy Durrant says he is excited to fill a gap in the market.

The 45-year-old, who also runs his own successful events company, said: “In Colchester people want something different as currently everywhere is full of students and young people.

“With Rubix we want to cater for any age group – so that however old you are you can come out and enjoy the 70s, 80s and 90s music.

“Whether you are reminiscing back to your younger days, or just enjoy the classic tunes – Rubix offers something for everyone.”

The bar is currently unfinished, but Mr Durrant promises retro-themed decor, bright colours, special effects and even a screen covering an entire wall which will play 80s videos throughout the night.

The venue will boast a cocktail bar, sweet shop and multiple USB points, giving the old fashioned club a modern twist.

Alongside these features there will be a VIP room with a glass floor, so guests can people watch from above the crowds.

Mr Durrant added: “I cannot wait, it's going to be one big party.”

After growing up in Colchester Mr Durrant went on to work in clubs around Europe, managing a bar in Majorca and working as a DJ at various others.

He said that the response so far has been amazing, with people praising him for “bringing something that Colchester has been missing”.

The club will be open four nights a week, from 7pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7pm to 1am on Thursdays and Sundays – with Sundays potentially becoming a weekly 'ladies night'.