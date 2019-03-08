E-fit released after BMW driver accosts teenage girl

This e-fit was released by Essex Police after a BMW driver tried to persuade a teenaged girl to get into his car in New Road, Mistley, Essex Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

A teenage girl was approached by a man driving a BMW - do you know who he is?

Officers were called with reports that a man had accosted a girl as she walked along New Road in Mistley, Essex, at about 4.30pm on August 23.

The man was driving a white BMW when he asked the girl to get in his car.

She ran away when he tried to follow her and the teenager managed to get herself to safety before calling the police.

Since the incident Essex Police said they have not received any similar reports.

If you recognise the man or have any information please contact the local policing team on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.