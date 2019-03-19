New running club launched in Suffolk village

Thurston-based personal trainer William Silkstone has launched a running club in the village Picture: EMILY SILKSTONE Archant

A new running club has been launched in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, for people of all abilities.

Personal trainer Will Silkstone has founded Thurston Running Club, which meets every Thursday night at 6.40pm outside the New Green Community Centre.

The village club offers a range of distances and routes to suit all abilities and is registered with the Association of Running Clubs.

Mr Silkstone said: “We have had a few sessions now and, despite some bad weather, the club is already proving popular which is great.

“I want to establish a friendly, inclusive group that offers support and encouragement for everyone taking part, from those who have never run in their lives to really experienced runners who want to improve their times. Just come along and have some fun.”

Anyone interested can find out more by visiting www.coachsilkstone.com or search for Thurston Running Club on Facebook.

Membership is £20 per year or ‘Pay as You Run’ costs £1 per session.