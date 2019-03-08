New rural task force seeks help from residents and businesses

West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

People living in rural areas of west Suffolk are being urged to air their views about important issues to help shape the work of a new task force.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Suffolk Council's Rural Task Force will engage with communities and businesses in rural areas to help inform their work.

Council leader John Griffiths announced at the first meeting of the new authority in May that a new task force committed to tackling important issues in the area would be launched.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Historic first meeting of new West Suffolk Council

Mike Chester, councillor for Chedburgh and Chevington, who chairs the new group, said: "Our rural areas have both opportunities and issues that we want to look at.

"One of the best ways of doing that is not only looking at the evidence we have but talking to people who live and run businesses and organisations there, to ask their opinions.

"This will be crucial in developing options both to directly address some of the issues identified and also to ensure rural considerations are taken into account in future council processes and decision making.

"We will now be working up that programme of engagement and will be publicising when and how people can have their say."

The group will also draw on existing evidence and research produced by other bodies such as the Rural Services Network and the House of Lords Select Committee on rural economy.