Work begins on new shared police and fire station in Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:00 PM July 26, 2021   
Work has started on the first totally new-build Police and Fire Station in Suffolk. The new joint st

Left to right: Temporary Chief Fire Officer, Dan Fearn; Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, County Councillor Andrew Reid, and Chief Constable Steve Jupp - Credit: Archant

Work has begun on the construction of a shared police and fire station in Stowmarket.

Suffolk's first new-build combined station is expected to be complete next June.

The building will have photovoltaic panels, an air source heat pump system and 14 electric vehicle charging points, among other eco-friendly components, including thermal modelling to ensure the highest possible insulation levels.

Located at junction of the A1120 and B1113 Needham Road, the building will be the latest in a cost-cutting programme of joint fire and police stations across the county — and the first new-build project, following 11 refurbishments or extensions to existing fire station sites.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner, said: “Working together is absolutely key to meeting the financial challenges that we face.

"The 11 existing shared stations across the county have proved a tremendous success.

"This new facility in Stowmarket, and the new joint station at Princes Street in Ipswich, will see equal benefit, I’m sure.

“This collaboration saves the public purse the cost of running multiple buildings and improves the joint working of these two key blue-light services, which makes perfect sense.”

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities at Suffolk County Council, said: “It’s really exciting to get construction of this project underway. I’m particularly pleased to see a focus on the reduction of carbon emissions and use of green alternatives as part of the build.

“I’m sure that Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service colleagues will be proud to serve the local community from a station which is designed to consider its local environment too."

The £3.7m build is funded by a £1.24m grant from the Department for Communities and Local Government, Mid Suffolk District Council’s community infrastructure levy (CIL) allocation of £431,000, £1.5m from the PCC and £550,000 from Suffolk County Council.

The land was purchased, and will be jointly owned by the PCC and county council, with potential to extend blue-light collaboration with a drop-in facility for ambulance crews.

The new station has been designed by Concertus and will be built by Morgan Sindall Construction.

The completion of construction is scheduled for next June 2022, with occupancy expected once ICT systems are installed in the autumn.

