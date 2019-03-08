Overcast

Watch singer’s new music video featuring Jamiroquai drummer

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 21 March 2019

Charlie Emmeline in the studio with Nick van Gelder Picture: MATTHEW KALTENBORN

Charlie Emmeline in the studio with Nick van Gelder Picture: MATTHEW KALTENBORN

Matthew Kaltenborn 2017

A Suffolk singer who penned her debut single about conquering mental health demons has released a music video for the hit – featuring a Jamiroquai star.

Charlie Emmeline is releasing her debut single Picture: MATTHEW KALTENBORNCharlie Emmeline is releasing her debut single Picture: MATTHEW KALTENBORN

Charlie Emmeline, who grew up in Bury St Edmunds, penned the song about her recovery from a deep bout of depression.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with the illness while working as an actress in London, having previously studied musical theatre at the prestigious drama school Mountview Academy.

Over the last few months, Charlie been working closely with Nick van Gelder of award-winning British band Jamiroquai in the studio – and now her debut single is available for download on Spotify and iTunes.

“Creating the music was like going to therapy – but the microphone was the therapist. It was very cathartic,” she said.

Charlie Emmeline working in the studio Picture: MATTHEW KALTENBORNCharlie Emmeline working in the studio Picture: MATTHEW KALTENBORN

“I had originally spoken to Nick about creating the video for it as well and we’re thrilled to have released it with the single this week.

“This isn’t your typical three-minute Ariana Grande song – I can’t wait to see the response, and I’m excited to have people listening to and enjoying my music.”

Charlie met the Jamiroquai drummer while working on a play he was producing the music for – and when she mentioned being a singer, Nick was all ears and invited her to jam with him.

“It just went from there,” she said.

“I didn’t really have an objective when I stood up to the mic, it just all came flooding out really. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved and can’t wait to do more of it.”

Now the 26-year-old is exploring other collaborations, including one closer to home in Bury St Edmunds with producer Steve McLoughlin.

Together, they aim to produce a film featuring four songs – again inspired by mental health.

Charlie is used to teaming up with high-profile people and plans to do more of it in the future.

While at Mountview, she was selected from hundreds of students to be mentored by musical theatre superstar Elaine Page OBE.

“I was so convinced Elaine Page wouldn’t pick me out of all those who auditioned,” Charlie added.

“I just did what I love to do most – sing. I’m so immensely grateful to have had her expertise so early on in my career.

“I’ve worked with some really talented individuals so far and it’s definitely reiterated that music is what I want to do for the rest of my life.

“I am inspired by anyone who creates a long-term career from being an artist. It is no mean feat.”

To keep up to date with Charlie’s singing journey, follow her on Instagram.

