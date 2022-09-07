New Suffolk social supermarket opens to help residents hit by rising bills

Miss Suffolk winner Eleanore Fitzgerald-Tesh at the opening of the new social supermarket with Di Eastman, chair of the trustees - Credit: BRYONY PEALL

A new social supermarket has been started in a Suffolk market town and increased demand is expected over the coming months as households hit by rising energy costs seek its cut-price products.

The Saxmundham-based charity IP17 GNS has launched the new store in Station Approach to provide goods to residents who are struggling to pay the bills.

Service users pay a £3.50 fee and can then fill their basket with goods up to the value of between £15 and £20.

Bryony Peall, the supermarket’s operations manager, said each user received a certain number of pink and blue dots and can choose from goods marked with the dots.

She said products on sale at the supermarket were donated by big stores such as Tesco and Waitrose, along with local shops and delivery people.

Many of the items are surplus stock unwanted by the large chains, while the Railway Farm Shop in Saxmundham also provides goods after closing on Saturdays.

Ms Peall said the big difference between the social supermarket and charity food banks, which have sprung up recently, is that customers at the supermarket can choose which products they want to buy, whereas food banks provide pre-prepared boxes.

The supermarket opens between 9.30am and 11am every Tuesday and covers areas within a two-and-a-half-mile radius of Saxmundham, including Benhall, Rendham and Kelsale.

Ms Peall called for more donations for the supermarket, adding: “We are going to have a lot more people coming forward fairly soon, especially with bills rising to the extent that they are.”

The town was chosen because the IP17 GNS charity was based there and there were also poorer households that needed the support.

Many of the service users are working people, who have never sought the charity’s help before.

“It is always people who work and they have never had to claim benefits before and they are embarrassed, but hopefully we can alleviate those barriers,” Ms Peall said.