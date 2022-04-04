Career change for Rhianne to 'give something back' after 6st weight loss

Rhianne got married in August having dropped six dress sizes from where she was in 2017 (inset) - Credit: Jamie Hotchin Stylianou at Undivided Love Photography / Rhianne Moore

A Stowmarket slimmer who lost 6st is using her success to help other people on the same journey.

Rhianne Moore first joined a Slimming World group in her home town of Worthing, West Sussex, in 2017.

The 28-year-old said: "I was incredibly embarrassed about the weight I had gained and unhappy with the way that I looked but I was inspired to join my local Slimming World group after seeing a work friend's success.

"Her confidence dramatically increased and all the while she was still able to come out for lunch with us regularly and never seemed to miss out."

Rhianne said she joined Slimming World, first in Worthing and then in Stowmarket, and the group gave her so much confidence - Credit: Rhianne Moore

Nerves about being judged soon disappeared after her first session, with welcoming members who were understanding and supportive of the goals that Rhianne was able to set herself, to her own framework.

After two years, Rhianne bought a home with her then-boyfriend in Stowmarket and said she was "determined not to let the move get in the way of my weight loss journey".

She added: "I instantly looked up my new local group. One week I was slimming in Sussex, the next I was slimming in Suffolk and it was seamless.

"Once again I had the fear that I would experience judgment and humiliation at the new group, but for a second time I was stunned by my new group's friendly, supportive and comforting acceptance from both the members and the consultant.

"The members in my group are have become like a little family of caring, friendly people who are my biggest cheerleaders, celebrate my successes and pick me up if I'm having a low point.

"They understand how it feels to have a weight issue and the highs and lows of the journey and so the support and inspiration that both the members and my consultant give is incredible."

Rhianne got married in August 2021 having dropped six dress sizes since 2017 - with 6st 9lbs lost in total.

Rhianne says she treats herself much kinder as a result of her journey with Slimming World, and has trained to be a consultant herself - Credit: Jamie Hotchin Stylianou at Undivided Love Photography

She said: "I've gained confidence in myself and the way I look and feel about my body and I treat myself much kinder."

And her success has led to a career change - consultant, Kelly Cooper, offered Rhianne the opportunity to train to lead her own group, which she's now preparing to open.

"I was humbled that Kelly believed in me, but also I wanted to give something back and help other people to feel the same happiness that I do now."

Rhianne's group will begin on April 18 at Stowmarket Town Football Club on Mondays at 5.30pm.