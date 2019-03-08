Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Greater Anglia tests new suburban trains for lines from London to region

PUBLISHED: 14:42 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 06 June 2019

The first complete Aventra train for Greater Anglia being tested by Bombardier in Derby. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/BOMBARDIER

The first complete Aventra train for Greater Anglia being tested by Bombardier in Derby. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/BOMBARDIER

Archant

The first complete new suburban train for Greater Anglia has been rolled out of the factory in Derby and is about to start trials at a test track in the East Midlands.

The five-carriage "Aventra" train is built by engineering company Bombardier in the East Midlands - and eventually 111 will be built for the region's commuters.

You may also want to watch:

They will be used on services from London to Ipswich, Clacton, Cambridge, and Southend Victoria - with a few services running to Norwich.

There will be 89 five-car trains and 22 10-car trains which will each have 540 or 1,100 seats. They will all be standard-class only.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: "Tests are being carried out on the train's acceleration, braking and safety systems. Other tests underway include an extreme sway test, to check the train performs safely when travelling around curves. We are expecting the first Bombardier trains in East Anglia later this year."

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park’s plans to put 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church before they fall into sea

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley.

A14 reopens after crash involving Audi causes disruption

The crash happened near junction 57 at Nacton on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heroic teenage first aid volunteer given key role at prestigious St Paul’s Cathedral event

Left to right, Ann Cable, (St John Ambulance chief volunteer; Abigayle Driscoll, Suffolk District Cadet of the Year; Martin Houghton-Brown, St John Ambulance chief executive. Picture: Brian Aldrich Photography

Pioneering Stowmarket farmer seeks to cut chemicals on crops as trials reach second year

Teresa Meadows, Brian Barker and Anne Bhogal at the Strategic Farm East Open Day at Lodge Farm, Westhorpe Picture; SARAH CHAMBERS

‘I want to show what I can do’ - new keeper Przybek wants to force his way into first-team picture

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists