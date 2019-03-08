Greater Anglia tests new suburban trains for lines from London to region

The first complete new suburban train for Greater Anglia has been rolled out of the factory in Derby and is about to start trials at a test track in the East Midlands.

The five-carriage "Aventra" train is built by engineering company Bombardier in the East Midlands - and eventually 111 will be built for the region's commuters.

They will be used on services from London to Ipswich, Clacton, Cambridge, and Southend Victoria - with a few services running to Norwich.

There will be 89 five-car trains and 22 10-car trains which will each have 540 or 1,100 seats. They will all be standard-class only.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: "Tests are being carried out on the train's acceleration, braking and safety systems. Other tests underway include an extreme sway test, to check the train performs safely when travelling around curves. We are expecting the first Bombardier trains in East Anglia later this year."