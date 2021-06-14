Published: 12:21 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM June 14, 2021

Artist's impression of the new site at Perrywood Sudbury - Credit: Perrywood

This is how a garden centre could look with an investment of between £8million and £10m - after ambitious plans were given the green light by planners.

More than 120 jobs are to be created by Perrywoods in Sudbury, with the new area including a restaurant, enclosed open canopies and outdoor sales areas.

An extra 483 car parking spaces will also be created for customers and staff, with Newton, Chilton and Great Cornard parish councils all giving unanimous support, along with Sudbury Chambers of Commerce.

Staff at Perrywood Sudbury posed for a celebratory photo - Credit: Perrywood

Planning documents submitted as part of the application said: "The existing garden centre buildings are not ideal for garden centre use because of their nature, age, layout, the lack of flexibility offered by the range of buildings and the parking restrictions caused by the positioning of the buildings."

The new garden centre will provide a modern, fit for purpose, energy efficient structure which is hoped will better meet customers' growing expectations.

Retail director for Perrywoods, Simon Bourne, said: "This is fantastic news for our business, our team and the community. We are growing the Perrywood family as we move closer to opening day.

"This week, we have announced we are searching for a plant area manager and a health and safety manager.

"We also have vacancies for a grounds person and chef, at an exciting time to join our expanding team."

The development is expected to take two years to complete.

Once Perrywoods has moved to the new site, the existing buildings will be repurposed with the potential to be leased out to other rural businesses and organisations.

Whilst the build takes place, Perrywood is inviting local businesses interested in becoming tenants on the site.