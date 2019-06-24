Long-awaited skatepark and games area officially opens

Skatepark users and councillors attended the ceremony in Belle Vue Park Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Sudbury's long-awaited skatepark was officially opened at the weekend with a special ceremony to celebrate completion of the £150,000 council project.

Skatepark users, residents and councillors gathered in Belle Vue Park on Saturday to officially open the new facilities, which also included a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Completion of the project followed a long period of planning and community engagement, which saw community groups, skate and BMX park users and Sudbury Town Council work with Babergh District Council to identify the right facilities.

Following engagement, skate specialists Gravity designed a concrete flow-style skatepark suitable for all abilities.

While the multi-use games area, which was completed by contractor Caloo last November, provides an enclosed tarmac surface to play games such as five-a-side football and basketball, and is suitable for all ages.

Sudbury Skatepark User Group organised activities at the ceremony on Saturday, which included 'best trick' competitions, with music from Double Decker Disco, and refreshments provided by The Cabin.

Jonathan Sandford, chairman of Sudbury Skate Park User Group, said: "It's great the new skatepark is now open to anyone who wants to give the setup a go.

"We've specifically designed the features to inspire skaters and bikers, regardless of their ability and to compliment both Belle Vue Park and users' needs. We hope that more residents in Sudbury come out to give it a try."

Derek Davis, Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, said: "It's very exciting to see something we've invested in inspiring people to get active and practice a new skill.

"Belle Vue Park holds a special place for the people of Sudbury, and we wanted to ensure that youngsters today have the facilities they want and need for years to come.

"The multi-use games area and skatepark were specifically designed based on feedback and engagement with the community and I couldn't be more delighted with the result. Make sure you head over to try out the space."