Long-awaited skatepark will be ‘a real asset’ for town

PUBLISHED: 15:37 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 19 March 2019

The skatepark in Belle Vue Park, Sudbury, is nearing completion Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The skatepark in Belle Vue Park, Sudbury, is nearing completion Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Sudbury’s long-awaited skatepark could open next month as the project nears completion.

The BMX/skatepark is the second phase of a leisure facilities scheme at Belle Vue Park after a multi-use games area (MUGA) was completed in November.

Both facilities are expected to be officially opened to the public once the skatepark is complete, which it is understood could be as early as next month.

The design for the new skatepark includes sprayed concrete flow-style skate/BMX ramps, and was developed based on feedback from Babergh District Council, Sudbury Town Council, community groups and skate park users.

Jonathan Sandford, of Sudbury Skate Park Users Group, said: “The new skate park will be a real asset for Sudbury.

“It’s been specifically designed to inspire skaters and bikers, regardless of their ability and I think the features compliment both Belle Vue Park and users’ needs. Soon skaters and bikers alike will be able to head to Belle Vue Park and give the new setup a go.”

Jan Osborne, deputy leader of Babergh District Council, said: “We wanted to make sure the skatepark was a place fit for those who’d use it.

“The community and skatepark user group in Sudbury have been instrumental in getting the new skatepark to the place it’s in today, and I’m confident that together, we’ve achieved just that.

“It’s very exciting to imagine something we’ve invested in inspiring people to get active and practice a new skill on the slopes.”

Margaret Maybury, Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, said: “Belle Vue Park is very much cherished amongst the community and we wish to ensure that youngsters today will have the same feeling towards it in years to come.  “The skatepark design has been specifically tailored to our young people’s requests and I am delighted that they have come forward to discuss their thoughts with us.

“It has been a real joy to see collaborative working between users and councillors to achieve such a modern facility in Sudbury. I will certainly be paying a visit to see the new MUGA and skatepark in use.”

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football's scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

