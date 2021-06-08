Published: 10:39 AM June 8, 2021

This is how the constituencies in Suffolk and Essex are set to change if the proposed changes from the Boundary Commission for England are approved.

The Commission has looked at all 650 constituencies in the House of Commons and come up with proposals to create new seats of roughly equal size population-wise.

At present there are seven MPs in Suffolk - all Conservatives. After this there will eight representing Suffolk residents, although one will also have some constituents in Essex as part of West Suffolk is merged with part of the Braintree seat in Essex to form a new Haverhill and Halstead seat.

There will now be extensive consultation on the plans and MPs are due to finally decide whether to accept the proposals in the summer of 2023 - which should be in time for them to be implemented for the next general election expected in May 2024.

However while there could be some minor changes, the Commission will be reluctant to make wholesale changes because of what has been described as the "Rubik Cube effect" where one change forces changes further down the line.







