Suffolk craft fair continues to grow

A new arts and crafts fair in Suffolk is continuing to grow, welcoming 50 stall holders for its latest event.

The Leiston Community Arts and Crafts Fair welcomed crafters from around the county and beyond, including Halesworth, Beccles and Diss, to the town’s football ground in Victory Road on Sunday.

They had the chance to show their wares, including woodwork, glass, jewellery and textiles, while there were also food stalls selling cakes and jams and one special producer present was the Pickled Jam Company in Hadleigh, which is well known for its banana ketchup.

The fair was started by Leiston resident Christine Biggs in 2019 after she put a question on Facebook about knitting and found there was a lot of interest in starting the event from local arts and crafts makers.

She said: “It has been awesome. The football club has gone above and beyond to welcome the crafters and we have had a full house today with about 50 stalls.”

When the event first started there were 36 stalls, but by the time of the last fair this summer, that number had grown to 70.

The last two have been held at the football club, having previously taken place at Sizewell Sports and Social Club.

