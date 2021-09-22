New horror film shot in Suffolk over Halloween

Published: 4:27 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM September 22, 2021

The Ghost of Winifred Meeks is set in Suffolk. - Credit: Jason Figgis

A new horror film which follows the story of a writer tormented by a spirit in a remote Suffolk farmhouse has been released.

The Ghost of Winifred Meeks is set on the coast in Dunwich and was shot across the county including Westleton, Saxmundham and a scene at a beach in Norfolk.

Lara Belmont played Anna James in the newly-released horror film The Ghost of Winifred Meeks. - Credit: Jason Figgis

It tells the tale of a successful writer Anna James, played by actress Lara Belmont, who rents a remote farmhouse to begin work on the latest of a series of teen crime novels.

But she soon becomes unsettled by the presence of an unquiet spirit - that of the former lady of the house, Winifred Meeks.

Jason Figgis is the writer and director of the Suffolk-based film The Ghost of Winifred Meeks. - Credit: Jason Figgis

The film, which was shot in 2018, was inspired by the works of M.R James.

It was written and directed by Jason Figgis and produced by John West from Saxmundham.

Mr West, a writer and historian, also played a leading role in the film as landlord Christopher Meeks.

He said: "I've always loved acting and ghost stories since I was a kid so playing one of the leads in a haunted house film was a dream come true for me.

"It was also my first film as a producer but the whole job really came naturally to me and the director Jason Figgis was always extremely helpful in giving me advice on both my acting and role as a producer.

He continued: "The cast and crew were a joy to work with and I loved every minute of it. Lara Belmont was outstanding as the main lead and Julie Abbott, playing the ghost, made the role her own. Jo Hughff's makeup was outstanding and really made Julie look the part.

"East Anglia is such an atmospheric place with all its ghost stories and legends. Filming there over Halloween was really just the icing on the cake."

Producer and actor John West starred as the landlord Christopher Meeks in the newly-released Suffolk-based horror film, The Ghost of Winifred Meeks. - Credit: Jason Figgis

The film is available on DVD at HMV, WHSmith or to download with Amazon or iTunes.

Suffolk also became the backdrop for the movie The Dig which was released in 2021.

It follows the story of an archaeologist who embarks on the historically important excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1938. It stars Lily James who also featured in the movie Yesterday, filmed in Norfolk.





The Ghost of Winifred Meeks was set in Suffolk. - Credit: Jason Figgis



