Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Take a look at town’s new leisure centre after £1.5m refurbishment

12 February, 2019 - 14:56
Refurbishment work at Haverhill Leisure Centre is now complete Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCIL

Refurbishment work at Haverhill Leisure Centre is now complete Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

A range of new facilities are now on offer at Haverhill Leisure Centre following the completion of a £1.5million refurbishment.

The new Haverhill play and climb Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe new Haverhill play and climb Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The nine-month project has seen a complete overhaul of the centre, including new changing rooms, an extended gym, a new self-centre, and a children’s soft play area.

Work at the centre, which took place over two phases, is now complete, and visitors have been pouring in to view the new facilities.

John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council said: “I was delighted to experience first-hand the terrific response to the new facilities. “This is another investment in the success and future of Haverhill. I have seen and heard so many positive comments all confirming our choice of Haverhill as the first place in west Suffolk to receive this funding.

“With so much coming through now, it really feels that Haverhill is on a roll.”

The new facilities at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe new facilities at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The sports hall at Samuel Ward Academy has also been enhanced through a community use agreement with the Unity Academy Trust to enable better use by sports groups.

Abbeycroft Leisure, which manages St Edmundsbury’s leisure facilities, contributed £200,000 to the project.

Sarah Howard, chairman of Abbeycroft, said: “I was supposed to be there for half an hour and I stayed for three hours because it was just fantastic watching the families coming in and saying ‘Wow, just look at this’.  “And so many times the comment was, ‘What a wonderful thing for Haverhill’.”

Mrs Howard, who is also vice-chairman of the British Chambers of Commerce, added: “It’s fantastic to see more investment from St Edmundsbury in the area which is a really upcoming place to be.

People enjoy the new play and climb at the leisure centre Picture: PHIL MORLEYPeople enjoy the new play and climb at the leisure centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

“Haverhill is an exceptional town, it’s got a lot going for it, we’re in a fantastic location and I think the council is showing faith that we can build something this good and it will be supported. It really tells you something about the support that Haverhill is getting from St Edmundsbury Borough Council.”

Jo Rayner, St Edmundsbury Borough Council cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “I assure anyone who hasn’t visited yet that this is for them too.

“Our investment is in the health and wellbeing of the community and this offers something for everyone.

“The café is a very social place, the Self Centre offers therapies and gentle classes, and above all, a warm welcome when you are ready to start your own journey to being more active.

The new Haverhill play and climb Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe new Haverhill play and climb Picture: PHIL MORLEY

“And it is not just the leisure centre. The new floor we have installed in the sports barn at Samuel Ward Academy as part of the project is also increasing sporting capacity.”

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure, thanked customers and staff for their understanding and support during delivery.

“Haverhill has a great atmosphere and the relationship staff have with users has been crucial in making this go smoothly, to budget and on time,” he said.

“What we have now is market leading and something the town deserves.”

The leisure centre has had a �1.5m refurbishment Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe leisure centre has had a �1.5m refurbishment Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The gym has been extended at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe gym has been extended at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Users at the new Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEYUsers at the new Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A woman enjoys yoga at the new Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEYA woman enjoys yoga at the new Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The new studio space at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe new studio space at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists