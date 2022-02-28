Children from a Suffolk village are now able to enjoy a new £80,000 play park thanks to funding from the National Lottery, a local business and the parish council.

The new play park opened at Great Finborough, just outside Stowmarket, at the weekend - replacing equipment that was worn out after nearly two decades of constant use.

The new play equipment replaces a worn-out recreation ground. - Credit: Paul Geater

Parish council chair Simon Tarabella said it was expected to become very popular once the weather started to warm up - but there was no shortage of youngsters ready to try it out on Saturday morning.

The equipment cost about £80,000 and the bulk of the funding, £50,000, had come from the National Lottery's community funds.

Much of the rest came from waste firm Viridor with the rest raised locally through the parish council.

Mr Tarabella said: "We are really grateful for the support we have had to get the new park installed. The old one had been here for 15 to 20 years and really was worn out with all the use it had had.

The children are already very excited by this and this area is very well used. It's right near the school and the houses here so by 3.30pm on any afternoon you find there are lots of children and families meeting here. It is very important for the village as a whole.

Youngsters enjoyed the new play equipment. - Credit: Paul Geater

The opening of the park coincided with a spell of fine weather and with a coffee stall on hand to keep the adults refreshed it proved very popular with youngsters and their parents who were delighted to see them being able to let off steam with their friends!

As well as having safety surfaces, the park has also been created with flat bases which should be easier for parents and guardians with buggies and also any children or parents that need to use wheelchairs.







