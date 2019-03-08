Suffolk Punch Trust welcomes new foal
PUBLISHED: 05:33 22 May 2019
The Suffolk Punch Trust has welcomed its first new punch foal of the year.
The foal known as Colony Fern was born on May 12 at the Trust's stud in Hollesley.
The foal known as Colony Fern was born on May 12 at the Trusts' stud in Hollesley.
A post on the Trust's Facebook page read: "We are thrilled to welcome Colony Fern into the world. Born on 12/05/19 out of Vumba Deeanne and sired by Shotleyfield Dazzling Duke. Both mother and daughter are doing extremely well.
"We hope you can come along to see them soon."
So far this year, 18 Suffolk Punch foals have been born around the world, including a number in the county itself.
According to figures from the Suffolk Horse Society 26 new foals were born in 2018 including 15 colts and 11 fillies.
For 2019 it is hoped that this number will increase to 38 foals.
