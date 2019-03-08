Partly Cloudy

Suffolk Punch Trust welcomes new foal

PUBLISHED: 05:33 22 May 2019

The Suffolk Punch Trust has a new addition. Colony Fern was born to Vumba Deeanne on the 12th May, 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk Punch Trust has a new addition. Colony Fern was born to Vumba Deeanne on the 12th May, 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Suffolk Punch Trust has welcomed its first new punch foal of the year.

The Suffolk Punch Trust has a new addition. Colony Fern was born to Vumba Deeanne on the 12th May, 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The foal known as Colony Fern was born on May 12 at the Trust's stud in Hollesley.

The Suffolk Punch Trust which works to preserve the breed which has become synonymous with the county has welcomed a new foal.

The foal known as Colony Fern was born on May 12 at the Trusts' stud in Hollesley.

A post on the Trust's Facebook page read: "We are thrilled to welcome Colony Fern into the world. Born on 12/05/19 out of Vumba Deeanne and sired by Shotleyfield Dazzling Duke. Both mother and daughter are doing extremely well.

Head Groom Robert Lambert with Vumba Deeanne Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We hope you can come along to see them soon."

So far this year, 18 Suffolk Punch foals have been born around the world, including a number in the county itself.

According to figures from the Suffolk Horse Society 26 new foals were born in 2018 including 15 colts and 11 fillies.

For 2019 it is hoped that this number will increase to 38 foals.

The Suffolk Punch Trust has a new addition. Colony Fern was born to Vumba Deeanne on the 12th May, 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

