Roads to become 'Quiet Lanes' to encourage better use of countryside

Published: 10:12 AM March 17, 2021

Roads in Suffolk are to be designated as "Quiet Lanes" to encourage people to get out and make the most of the countryside.

A Quiet Lane is a nationally recognised designation of single-track road and typically has less than 1,000 vehicles a day using it.

Quiet Lanes are used by a variety of people and transport modes including walkers, cyclists and horse riders. Cars can use Quiet Lanes but they need to drive carefully.

Sally Evans with horse Harry and Nicky Rigard with horse Oscar - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Quiet Lanes at Snape and Glemsford have just achieved planning consent and it is hoped another 50 will be given the green light in April 2021.

A new website allowing residents to find Quiet Lanes near them will be available in May.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member responsible for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “This is a fantastic sustainable initiative aimed at opening up more of our countryside for leisure and recreation activities and active travel.

"Quiet Lanes are a precious resource on many of our doorsteps.

"Now, with this recognition, we will encourage residents to make more use of the countryside around them rather than always getting in the car, and reap the associated health and environmental benefits.”

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for the environment, and Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport, said in a statement: “We’re really pleased to be launching the county initiative in East Suffolk as Quiet Lanes help to preserve the character of country lanes, reduce traffic and speed, and encourage drivers to be more mindful of non-motorist road users, thereby encouraging more journeys on foot or bike.

"Not only does this support an active and healthy way of travelling, it also helps the environment and delivers a better quality of life for the local area.”

Tim Beach, chairman of Snape Parish Council, said: “Parish councils have been working hard together to identify and propose the network of over 300 miles of Quiet Lanes in Suffolk, which if all approved, will be the first of its size in the country.

"We hope this launch will encourage more Parish Councils to get involved in the initiative in Suffolk and more counties to look at implementing the initiative nationally.”

Since the initiative began in Suffolk, the Quiet Lanes volunteers have worked with 192 parishes and agreed 323 routes through some of our most treasured countryside.