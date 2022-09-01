New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town

An aerobatics display will be taking place over the sea at Felixstowe - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A new festival will have lift off for the first time in a Suffolk seaside town and could be a regular event if it proves popular.

Felixstowe Business Improvement District (BID), which seeks to improve the trading environment in the town, is organising two days of events in the town centre and on the seafront on September 17 and 18, including aerobatics displays over the sea and live music.

In addition, there will be Indian street food provided by restaurant Bombay Nite, performances by UK steel drum band Pantasy Steel Band, street entertainers and a photo booth.

BID manager Kate Cain said: “It is the end of the summer season and a weekend when there are no other major events happening in Felixstowe, so we just wanted to put on a festival for residents and tourists that involves the town centre and seafront.

“This is the kind of festival that we want to put on to bring more people into the town. We will see how things go before deciding whether to stage another one and see which events prove popular.”

Experienced pilot Mark Jefferies will be providing the aerobatic display over the sea.

He has approximately 3,800 hours of flying experience and has been British aerobatics champion, having flown 130 different types of aircraft from Microlites to L29, Hawker Hunter and Hawk jets.

On the Saturday, September 17, there will be a photo exhibition near Savers in Hamilton Road and visitors to the photo booth on The Triangle will be able to take home a souvenir.

The same day, charity Felixstowe Lions will be holding a barbecue at The Triangle.

On Sunday, there will be the air displays at 2.45pm and 5pm, while web radio station FreshGold radio will be providing live music.

An exhibition of historic photos will be taking place in the leisure centre on the seafront, while there will be performances by a range of musicians, including Rachel Foskett, Ruby Ambrose and Majestic Voices.

The events will take place between noon and 5pm on both days.