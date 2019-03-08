East Anglian rail links to London should improve after Liverpool Street work

Network Rail engineers spent the weekend replacing some of the lines through Bishopsgate into Liverpool Street station in a bid to make services to the capital more reliable. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

Engineers from Network Rail have replaced almost a mile of track in the entrance to London's Liverpool Street Station over the last six weekends.

They were working in the Bishopsgate tunnel to replace old track which had come to the end of its working life. In total, more than 1,550 metres (1,698 yards) of track was replaced, alongside installing new rail sleepers and ballast.

Because of the difficulty of working near a major London railway terminus station - as well as keeping passenger services running during the week - passengers may have noticed that a section of platform 1 was used to store all the necessary equipment for the duration of the works.

The team also faced challenges of working in a confined space, with limited ventilation and close to a sewer.

Mick Copper, project manager for Anglia, said: "The project presented many challenges, most notably working in the third busiest railway station in the country, and keeping as many passengers moving as possible.

"The condition of the track meant there was risk of track circuit failures due to flooding if the work was not carried out, and we were able to carry out most of the work while keeping trains running.

"Now that the work is complete, I hope this provides passengers with a more reliable service for many years to come."