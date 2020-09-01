New track should improve rail services on line at Needham Market
PUBLISHED: 16:29 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 01 September 2020
Network Rail completed the installation of more than half a mile of track near Needham Market station over the weekend in a bid to improve the reliability of trains between Ipswich and Norwich or Bury St Edmunds.
It also installed new overhead wires and improved the drainage at the site in a bid to make trains run better on a key part of the Great Eastern Main Line.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve completed as much work as we can this Bank Holiday weekend to improve the reliability of rail services in the Anglia region.
“This means fewer delays and cancellations for passengers which is important now more people are using our services. I’d like to thank our passengers and our railway neighbours for their patience while we completed our work.”
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, added: “These upgrades will provide huge benefits to those who travel on our network. These works will help to improve the punctuality and reliability of our services, which is essential now that more people are travelling with us.”
