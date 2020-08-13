E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New cleaners recruited as Greater Anglia steps up safety on its trains

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 August 2020

A cleaner using one of Greater Anglia's new Pacvac machines. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

A cleaner using one of Greater Anglia's new Pacvac machines. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Greater Anglia is recruiting 28 new cleaners and brought in new high-tech vacuum cleaners to help ensure its trains are as safe as possible for passengers.

The new staff, who are currently being recruited, will be based at depots and stations across the network including Cambridge, Norwich, London Liverpool Street, and Colchester.

MORE: Rail bosses insist trains are safe as restrictions are eased

Existing cleaners have already started using new cordless backpack vacuum cleaners, which enable them to nip onto trains between journeys and give floors and upholstery a thorough clean.

The new vacuum cleaners are very manoeuvrable so that cleaners can easily reach under seats, tables and luggage racks.

Pacvac Velo cordless backpack vacuum cleaners are part of an arsenal of new cleaning equipment that Greater Anglia is using in the fight against Covid.

The company is cleaning every single carriage with fogging guns, which disinfect all surfaces including seats, arm rests, grab handles and windows.

Martin Moran, from Greater Anglia, said: “We’re working hard to make sure that all of our trains and stations are squeaky clean, so that customers feel safe travelling with us.

“We’ve researched what’s the best possible equipment for us and we’re confident that all of it – the Pacvacs, fogging guns, testing equipment and of course extra cleaners will help us to keep our trains clean and disinfected.

“We would ask customers to help us by taking their litter with them or putting it in the bin, so that our cleaners can spend more time cleaning than litter picking.”

Stepped up cleaning is part of Greater Anglia’s Safer Travel Pledge, which includes measures to make social distancing easier on stations and trains, as well as encouraging people to spend less time at stations by buying online.

People must wear a face covering on stations and trains, unless they are exempt. They can be fined up to £100 if they do not wear one.

