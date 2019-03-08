Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New regional trains get approval for use across Greater Anglia network

PUBLISHED: 16:47 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 11 June 2019

Greater Anglia has been testing its new trains for several months. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia has been testing its new trains for several months. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

The first new "bimode" trains for regional services in East Anglia should enter service within the next few weeks after they were given formal approval by the government's rail regulator.

Locomotive-hauled trains between Lowestoft and Yarmouth to Norwich will be among the first replaced by the new trains. Picture: PAUL GEATERLocomotive-hauled trains between Lowestoft and Yarmouth to Norwich will be among the first replaced by the new trains. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Office of Road and Rail has given Greater Anglia the green light to introduce new four-carriage Stadler Flirt bimode trains - which can run on either electric or diesel power - on passenger service after months of testing.

The company has been putting the trains through their paces on routes across the region since the end of last year. Currently 10 out of 24 four-car trains have been delivered to Greater Anglia.

A further 14 three-car units will join them. So far only one three-car unit has been delivered.

The three-car units will require a separate approval from the ORR, but most of the testing applied to the four-car trains will also apply to them and that is not expected to be a major hurdle.

You may also want to watch:

The first routes to see the new trains are expected to be those from Norwich to Cambridge and to Lowestoft or Great Yarmouth.

The first new InterCity trains - which have many similarities to these trains but are electric only - have only recently arrived and started testing.

Many of the tests on the regional trains also apply to the InterCity units - but their testing is expected to continue until the late summer.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: "We are very pleased that the Office of Road and Rail has approved our new four-carriage bimode trains for operation. These trains will transform journeys for passengers travelling on our rural lines in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

"This is a major milestone for us. There are still other stages of the testing and commissioning process that we need to go through. However, we anticipate these new trains will start to enter service later this summer, as planned."

The first trains to be replaced by the new units will be the old engines and carriages on the lines to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, followed by the single-car units.

Then they will replace the Turbostar units that will be sent to a new life in Wales and eventually the most common Class 156 units should be transferred away from the region - probably early next year as the last new Stadler units arrive from Switzerland.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

FULL OBITUARY: ‘Mr Southwold’ Dudley Clarke

Dudley Clarke in 2007. 'He endeared himself to everybody he met; he treated everyone with the same respect and courtesy' Picture: Alex Fairfull
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists