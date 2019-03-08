E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How will new Greater Anglia trains work for passengers with disabilities?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 August 2019

Dominic Lund-Conlon testing the new Greater Anglia train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Dominic Lund-Conlon testing the new Greater Anglia train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Greater Anglia's newest trains have received the seal of approval from a leading disability advisor after taking a trip on the new carriages.

Dominic Lund-Conlon testing the new Greater Anglia train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIADominic Lund-Conlon testing the new Greater Anglia train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The new trains have entered services on the route from Lowestoft to Norwich and are due to come into service across Greater Anglia's rural routes over the next few months.

The have lower level floors and a retractable step at each door, which bridges the gap between station platform and train, making them more accessible for wheelchairs, buggies and people with mobility problems.

They also have an improved accessible area and accessible toilets on every train.

Dominic Lund-Conlon, who has been instrumental in the design of the accessible features of Greater Anglia's new trains, conducted an overnight test run to give his final feedback on the sliding step which will create greater independency in boarding for many people.

You may also want to watch:

He was also testing the bespoke portable ramps, which he played a key role in designing, which have been designed to bridge the step for those who still need to board with a ramp.

Mr Lund-Conlon, who is head of accessibility and inclusion at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "Working together, rail companies are introducing 7,000 new carriages across the country and the low floor trains from Stadler are a real game changer for all customers in East Anglia.

"With level boarding in many cases, improved customer information systems and large accessible toilets, the improvements are going to give new confidence to those travelling.

"The new trains have been designed in partnership between disabled people and rail professionals. The desire to deliver a train that is properly accessible includes better visual messaging for those with hearing impairments, stronger contrasts within the train and space for assistance animals where required."

Rebecca Richardson, Greater Anglia accessibility manager, said: "We have worked very hard with both the Stadler design team and our access and inclusion stakeholders and professionals to make sure these trains are offering a much better and more accessible journey experience for everyone.

"With the help of this group of stakeholders, I'm confident that we have now commissioned the most accessible trains in the country."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in his 30s killed in A14 accident

The A14 at Woolpit has now reopened after the earlier fatal collision (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge to remain OPEN – for now...

A yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office could prompt the closure of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How will new Greater Anglia trains work for passengers with disabilities?

Dominic Lund-Conlon testing the new Greater Anglia train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Following tragedy doing something positive ‘really helps’, says mum of crash victim, 16

Sian Ryan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists