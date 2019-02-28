New Travelodge opens with Starbucks to follow

A new Travelodge in Bury St Edmunds has opened its doors to customers today with a ‘drive-thru’ Starbucks set to start serving coffee from tomorrow.

Left to right: John Marshall, Sue Warren, Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, Ben Bodewes and Archie Mijares, from Starbucks, Mike Spenser-Morris, developer, Terry Clements, mayor, councillor Julia Wakelam and Glennys and Hugh Baskett. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Left to right: John Marshall, Sue Warren, Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, Ben Bodewes and Archie Mijares, from Starbucks, Mike Spenser-Morris, developer, Terry Clements, mayor, councillor Julia Wakelam and Glennys and Hugh Baskett. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Construction on the new 80-room hotel and coffee shop development, which is located on Etna Road, near the Tesco roundabout in the town, has taken around a year to complete.

The hotel is Bury’s first Travelodge to operate in the town, and a spokeswoman for the company said an official opening may take place in a few weeks.

The manager at the 80-room hotel, Graham Atkins, said he had been “overwhelmed” by the high calibre of candidates for positions after more than 500 people applied for 24 new jobs.

The ‘drive-thru’ Starbucks at the site will open at 6am tomorrow, with an official opening ceremony taking place at 11am.

When construction got underway at the site in February last year, business leaders said the development would give the town’s economy a major boost.

