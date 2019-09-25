E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New venture for popular Woodbridge bakery

25 September, 2019 - 19:30
The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has announced a new venture witrh a local business Picture: ARCHANT\\vincentd

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has announced a new venture witrh a local business Picture: ARCHANT\\vincentd

Picture: ARCHANT\vincentd

A popular bakery in the heart of Woodbridge has announced a new venture with a local business - which could be opening early next year.

The Cake Shop Bakery, in the town's Thoroughfare, was granted permission for change of use and listed building consent by an East Suffolk planning committee this week.

A spokesman for the Cake Shop said it was quite not ready to unveil the plans fully, but said customers should 'watch this space'.

He said: "It will be a collaboration between The Cake Shop Bakery and a long standing local business owner and family member. We're confident that both existing customers will be happy, as well as lots of new ones. Please also remember that the Cake Shop isn't just the shop.

"We have our outstanding bakery facility at Rendlesham, we're at markets, in your local Coop and you will still be able to buy Cake Shop bread in the new venture.

"Watch this space."

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First new trains reach Woodbridge, Beccles, Saxmundham and Halesworth

The new Stadler train's first visit to Woodbridge. Picture: JAMES GARTHWAITE

Sunday train services to improve across region – but not on all routes

More Sunday trains will run on the East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich from December. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Motorcyclist, 36, dies a week after four-vehicle crash

Paul Dawes, 36, died as a result of his injuries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Residents warned not to be alarmed as eight fire engines descend on Ickworth House

Eight fire crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at Ickworth House, owned by the National Trust Picture: SFRS

Who is appearing at Flipside festival in November 2019?

FlipSide 2019 has been titled The Purpose of Place and will be looking at the dilemma caused by coastal erosion and our influence on the world Photo: Steven Cordory
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists