New venture for popular Woodbridge bakery

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has announced a new venture witrh a local business Picture: ARCHANT\\vincentd Picture: ARCHANT\vincentd

A popular bakery in the heart of Woodbridge has announced a new venture with a local business - which could be opening early next year.

The Cake Shop Bakery, in the town's Thoroughfare, was granted permission for change of use and listed building consent by an East Suffolk planning committee this week.

A spokesman for the Cake Shop said it was quite not ready to unveil the plans fully, but said customers should 'watch this space'.

He said: "It will be a collaboration between The Cake Shop Bakery and a long standing local business owner and family member. We're confident that both existing customers will be happy, as well as lots of new ones. Please also remember that the Cake Shop isn't just the shop.

"We have our outstanding bakery facility at Rendlesham, we're at markets, in your local Coop and you will still be able to buy Cake Shop bread in the new venture.

"Watch this space."