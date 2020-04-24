E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Nothing gets in his way!’ Paralysed Winston’s joy at new quad wheelchair and stroller

24 April, 2020 - 18:29
Winston in his new quad wheelchair. Picture: RACHEL WETTNER

Archant

A beloved dog paralysed by a tumour in his spine is enjoying a newfound freedom - after his owners raised money for a quad wheelchair and a stroller, so he could still go for walkies.

Winston in his new stroller. Picture: RACHEL WETTNERWinston in his new stroller. Picture: RACHEL WETTNER

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Winston was diagnosed with the tumour after the “big softie” started struggling to walk in 2017, with vets fearing the worst for his future.

Owner Rachel Wettner said “our world forver changed” after the diagnosis - but 11-year-old canine’s fighting spirit made her determined to give him the best life possible.

So she fundraised £484 for a wheelchair to support Winston’s back legs, making the Great Cornard hound something of a celebrity.

Yet sadly, Winston soon started to feel his front legs losing strength as well.

Winston with Ziggy and Harry, who also have wheelchairs from money raised by the charity in Winston's name. Picture: RACHEL WETTNERWinston with Ziggy and Harry, who also have wheelchairs from money raised by the charity in Winston's name. Picture: RACHEL WETTNER

As such the Winston’s Wheels charity - set up to raise money for other dogs in similar situations - raised a further £200 to improve his wheelchair with support for his front legs, so he now walks with four wheels instead of two.

And for moments when walking is just too much, Rachel has also managed to raise £375 for a stroller so he can still enjoy the fresh air.

“He loves it,” said Rachel.

“It gets him out and about and when he gets to go outside, you can see him absorbing everything. He even hangs out the front of the stroller.

Winston in his new stroller. Picture: RACHEL WETTNERWinston in his new stroller. Picture: RACHEL WETTNER

“Staffies can have a bad reputation but he’s a big softie. He greets people at the bus stop and let you know what he wants. He makes his presence known.

“I am very proud of him. When we put Winston in his first wheelchair, he just took off.

“I’m proud because nothing gets in his way. He’s in that chair, chasing cats and being a pest as usual.”

Winston pictured with Daisy Mae. Picture: RACHEL WETTNERWinston pictured with Daisy Mae. Picture: RACHEL WETTNER

Rachel has since dedicated herself to Winston’s Wheels and helping other paralysed dogs.

“What is the alternative?” she asked. “Having otherwise perfectly healthy and much loved pets put to sleep?”

“We could see there was a gap out there that needed to be filled and that’s where the idea for Winston’s Wheels came from.

“We hold regular fundraisers to raise money for chairs and strollers.

“We buy them and we own them, they will always belong to us, but they are lent out permanently until the dog or their owners no longer needs them and then they are returned to us.

“There is a constant demand. The funds don’t go up at all because as fast as we raise the money we need to spend it.”

To find out more about Winston’s Wheels, or to donate, go to ‘Winstons Wheel’s Fund Raiser’ on Facebook.

