New Suffolk wine shop will stock 11 vintages of prosecco

The team at Nethergate Wines who are opening a new retail shop on Hall Street in Long Melford selling wines, spirits, beer and gifts Picture: Ben Brown Archant

The supplier, used by restaurants such as award-winning Maison Bleue, is opening on the high street of a historic village this December.

Nethergate Wines in Long Melford will be stocked with Christmas gifts Picture: Ben Brown Nethergate Wines in Long Melford will be stocked with Christmas gifts Picture: Ben Brown

Award-winning merchant Nethergate Wines will open a boutique retail shop in Long Melford this December, selling a huge selection of wines, spirits, mixers, Champagnes and Nethergate beers.

Family-run Nethergate is a labour of love for owners Charles and Rosie Eaton, who met working for renowned wine merchants Lay and Wheeler 30 years ago, buying out Nethergate Wines together in 2006, and going on to win three Gold awards from Wine Searcher for the best European, French and Overall list in the county.

The couple are to open the doors to their new outlet at Little St Mary’s, Hall Street, on December 1. This follows a successful summer, during which, as well as supplying the trade, Nethergate developed nationwide deliveries, a click and collect shopping experience, and Zoom wine tastings.

“We are delighted to open the shop, despite this year’s challenges. It’s a showcase of our unique selection of independent wine producers and an opportunity to be part of the high street and community. We’d like to thank all our customers for their continued support and good cheer,” says Charles.

Wine tasting evenings will soon be taking place at the boutique, and Rosie has been preparing Christmas gifts for all budgets. “Our wine gifts, stocking fillers, affordable ‘thankyou’ gifts for teachers and luxury gift packs will be available online and in our shop,” she says. “We also stock magnums of Champagne for a touch of festice glamour.”

Champagne is big business for Nethergate Wines, with the shop stocking an array of bottles from some of the top houses, including Joseph Perrier, Bollinger, Dom Perignon, Gruet, Louis Roederer and Veuve Cliquot. In addition, the shop sells 11 different vintages of prosecco -something for every pocket.

The new shop will be open for Christmas shopping every day from December 1 until December 24.