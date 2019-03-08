E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could there soon be a new shop opening in Woodbridge?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 September 2019

Frames by Robert has been trading in New Street in Woodbridge for the last 34 years and needs renovation work. Picture: BROOKS ARCHITECTS LTD.

Archant

A new shop could open at a prominent site in Woodbridge, it has been revealed.

The south east elevation of the shop on St John's Hill will be fitted with new windows if plans are approved. Picture: BROOKS ARCHITECTS LTD.The south east elevation of the shop on St John's Hill will be fitted with new windows if plans are approved. Picture: BROOKS ARCHITECTS LTD.

Frames by Robert has traded in New Street for 34 years, but now the owner is hoping to split the shop into two separate premises - with one half to be rented out as another outlet.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council, with the proposals showing the conversion of the Grade 2 listed framing shop.

This will provide two entrance and exit points to the building, one for the new shop to be let and the new opening to the framing shop to the rear, accessed via St John's Hill.

Plans submitted by Brooks Architects Ltd to East Suffolk Council show provisional layout proposals for the interior of the shop. Picture: BROOKS ARCHITECTS LTD.Plans submitted by Brooks Architects Ltd to East Suffolk Council show provisional layout proposals for the interior of the shop. Picture: BROOKS ARCHITECTS LTD.

There are also plans to provide the flat above, which is also used as a workshop, with its own entrance point.

Robert Hewitt, owner of Frames by Robert, said: "I don't want to sell art materials anymore, I just want to concentrate on the framing work. At the moment my workshop can be accessed by customers but I would like this to be sectioned off."

