Fears raised over plans for new primary school in Woolpit

Land eyed for 300 homes in Woolpit. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/GOOGLE MAPS MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/GOOGLE MAPS

A new 420-place primary school could be on the cards in Woolpit after development of 300 homes was approved - but fears have been raised that it will be in the wrong place.

Councillor John Field was among those on the planning committee to raise concerns about the school. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Councillor John Field was among those on the planning committee to raise concerns about the school. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hopkins Homes' plan for 300 homes between the A14 and The Street in Woolpit were reluctantly approved by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning referrals committee last week, and also included a 2.2 hectare land allocation for a new school.

According to Suffolk County Council, that would be for a primary school with 420 places and a pre-school catering for 90 children.

But fears were raised that it was in the wrong place when many of the children would be coming from Elmswell - despite the possibility of expansions at both the existing Woolpit and Elmswell primary schools.

Councillor John Field, planning committee member, said: "I certainly find there are issues here like the placing of the school which one would really question.

"Determining that children from one village which already has a school should commute to a second village which already has a school, and you wish to build a third one, does seem to me a somewhat strange process."

The cost of an expansion at Woolpit would be around double the cost of an ordinary expansion and could be well north of £4million, according to Neil McManus, the county council's development contributions manager.

He added: "The broad strategy for Elmswell and Woolpit is to expand Elmswell Primary School from 315 places to 420 places, so we can do that on the existing site.

"For Woolpit, the current school has actually quite a bit of surplus spaces at the moment, so clearly we would look to fill that up with any new children from the development.

"The option then may be that it will be far more sensible to deliver a new school that would then deal with pupils from Woolpit, but could also deal with some children from Elmswell.

"In broad terms, to have two new small schools - one in Elmswell and one in Woolpit - we just don't feel would be viable."

Numbers provided by the county council said that 56 children at Woolpit Primary - around a third of the school - were out of catchment, and of those there were 23 from Elmswell.

Around a fifth of Elmswell's students were out of catchment (52 children) of which 17 were from Woolpit.

The plans approved on Friday were outline proposals only, meaning the developers must come back with detailed designs for final sign-off.

The council confirmed that its option on the land for a school was for a period of 10 years, but would not be built if it was later found that there wasn't enough of a need.