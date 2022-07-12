New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week

A new theme park will open near Colchester this week. - Credit: Wyvernwood

Thrill-seeking families will have a new place to visit after the opening of a new theme park near Colchester was announced.

The Enchanted Lost Kingdom of Wyvernwood will be opening on Friday, July 15, in more than 20 acres in Alresford near Colchester.

It aims to provide families with children aged two to 12 with a "magical day out, a digital detox and an opportunity to connect with nature" while exploring the park.

Attractions at the park will include go-karts, a maze and live shows alongside a Little Kingdom for younger visitors.

The opening comes after 700 people living nearby were invited to sample the attraction before it opened.

Nick White, Wyvernwood’s experiences director, said: “Visitors step through a magic portal into an immersive experience where families can escape from day-to-day life.

“Families begin their adventure in the Castle Grounds where children can scale the castle walls, set sail in the Captain’s Galleon, search for missing treasure, make their dreams come true at the Magic Wishing Well and, if they dare, discover what lies deep within the goblins’ lair.

“All the families I spoke to were enjoying just spending time together, enjoying the activities and outdoor space at Wvyernwood and meeting our wonderful characters.”

Tickets are £16.50 per person if purchased in advance, or £20 on the gate.