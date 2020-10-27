E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Community heroes in Suffolk presented with British Empire Medals

PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 October 2020

Sue, John and Anna Last. John Last has recieved a BEM for Services to the fire and rescue service and to the community in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Four community heroes in Suffolk have received British Empire Medals to recognise their outstanding contributions to society.

Juliet Wiles receives her BEM from Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, conducted four separate, socially-distanced presentation ceremonies, after the recipients received the accolades in the New Year Honours 2020 list.

The first award went to Bryan Garnham, for services to fundraising and the community in Bury St Edmunds. He has voluntarily fundraised for over 55 years and raised thousands of pounds for local charities, including Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Juliet Wiles, who has inspired so many people of all ages to play cricket, received the BEM for services to the game.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, invests William Parker with a BEM for Services to Coastal Management Picture: Sue Bennitt

Ms Wiles, a level 2 cricket coach, currently serves as manager and captain of Shotley Peninsula Ladies, and volunteered at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

John Last received the BEM for services to the Fire and Rescue Service and the community in Suffolk. He joined the service as an on-call firefighter in 1973 and has provided dedicated service to the people of Suffolk ever since. He has been the Watch Manager at Leiston Fire Station.

Coastal Partnership East (CPE) founder Bill Parker, 60, received a BEM for his services to coastal management, which has seen him become a highly-regarded expert in the field.

Working with a 16-person team, the CPE covers almost the entire Norfolk and Suffolk coast – 173km in total – to help manage and understand a rapidly changing coast. His work has now been replicated nationwide and is recognised as a national exemplar in the world of coastal management.

