Two arrested after man stabbed with glass following New Year's Eve nightclub fight

PUBLISHED: 12:28 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 01 January 2020

Police are investigating a serious assault at Colchester's Atik nightclub Picture: GOOGLE

Police are investigating a serious assault at Colchester's Atik nightclub Picture: GOOGLE

Police have made two arrests after a man was stabbed following an altercation at a nightclub in Colchester on New Year's Eve.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at a High Street bar on Tuesday night.

Essex Police said: "Shortly after 11pm, it was reported that a man had been stabbed with what was thought to be glass following an altercation at Atik nightclub, involving a number of people.

"The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing."

A 20-year-old man, from Ipswich, and a 20-year-old man, from Witham, were both arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Colchester CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/147/20.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

