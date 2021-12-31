Who made the New Years Honours list from Essex?

Sir Patrick Vallance, Government Chief Scientific Advisor has been made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath - Credit: PA

The New Years Honours list for 2021 has been released — but who from Essex has been recognised?

From scientists and Olympians to supporting the most vulnerable in the community, an incredible 36 people from the county have been honoured.

Knight Commander of the order of the Bath (KCB)

Sir Patrick John Thompson Vallance, Government Chief Scientific Adviser. For services to Science in Government. (Born in South West Essex)

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Laura Rebecca Kenny CBE. For services to Cycling. (Born in Harlow, Essex)

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Robert Chad McCracken MBE. Performance Director, British Amateur Boxing Association. For services to Boxing. (Brentwood, Essex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Pauline Black. Singer, Actress and Author. For services to Entertainment. (born in Romford).

Joy Michelle Brown, Lately Senior District Crown Prosecutor, East of England, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Obumneke Ndudirim Ekeke. For services to Computing and Artificial Intelligence Education, and to Championing Diversity and Inclusion in the Technology Sector. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Dr Andre Jan Imich. Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Professional Advisor, Department for Education. For services to Children and Young People. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Matthew Leon Jones. Executive Principal, ARK Globe Academy, London. For services to Education. (South Woodham Ferrers, Essex)

Keith Andrew Meade. Assistant Head, Physical Security Policy, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence and to Diversity. (Harlow, Essex)

Max Antony Whitlock MBE. For services to Gymnastics. (Bulphan, Essex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ashley Banjo. For services to Dance. (Bicknacre, Essex)

Dennis Morris Barnett. For services to Vulnerable People in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Sushma Bhanot. For services to Wellbeing and the community in Chigwell, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Chigwell, Essex)

Jonathan Broom-Edwards. For services to Athletics. (Loughborough, Leicestershire) (born in Colchester, Essex)

John Frederick Leonard Caiger. Cadet Executive Officer, Essex Army Cadet Force. For services to Young People in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Brian Chenier. Support Officer, Prosthetics, Blesma. For services to Disabled Veterans. (Colchester, Essex)

James Mackie JP. Chair, Lifeboat Management Group, Southend-on-Sea Lifeboat Station. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (Southend-on-Sea, Essex)

Roger Colin McFarland. For services to the community in Chelmsford, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Valerie Metcalfe. Lately Councillor, Essex County Council. For Political and Public Service. (Loughton, Essex)

Nicholas George Rouse. For services to the community in Ridgewell, Essex. (Halstead, Essex)

Mitesh Puspakkant Sheth. Chief Executive Officer, Redington. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Financial Services Sector. (Loughton, Essex)

Laura Sugar. For services to Canoeing. (Billesdon, Leicestershire) (born in Saffron Waldon, Essex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Julia Evelyn Baxter. Personal Secretary to Commander, 16 Air Assault Brigade. For services to the Army and the community in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Jayne Beverley Chapman. Councillor, Tendring District Council. For services to the community in Brightlingsea, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Brightlingsea, Essex)

Linda May Dutaut. For services to the community in Maldon, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Maldon, Essex)

Michael George King. For services to the Ethiopia Hope charity. (Southminster, Essex)

Sharon Marie McLaughlin. Business Support Manager, Community and Children's Services Department, City of London Corporation. For services to the community in the City of London. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Florence Osborne. For services to Vulnerable People and the community in Harwich, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Harwich, Essex)

Martin Graham Palmer. Manager, Children's Burns Club, Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford. For voluntary and charitable services to Injured Children and their Families. (Billericay, Essex)

Reverend Donald Edgar Smith. For services to the community in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Frinton on Sea, Essex)

Ralph Charles Springett. For services to the community in Maldon, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Maldon, Essex)

Laura Amy Thurlow. Chief Executive, Community Foundation for Surrey. For services to the community in Surrey, particularly during Covid-19. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Anne Katherine Wilson. For services to the community in Great Leighs, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Dawn Marie Wood. Marine Constable, Essex Police. For services to Marine Policing and to Conservation. (Burnham on Crouch, Essex)

Queens Police Medal