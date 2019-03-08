E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New yoga studio opens at former American airbase

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 August 2019

Classes will include restorative and relaxation sessions, among other styles of yoga

A brand new yoga studio is set to open its doors at Base Business Park in Rendlesham, providing a range of different classes for local residents

Yoga is more popular than ever in the UK. Across the country, people of all ages and abilities are rolling out their mats and taking the time to engage with countless forms of the practise, from dynamic ashtanga and vinyasa to more restorative and relaxation-focused sessions. For those wanting to explore the practise in and around the rural village of Rendlesham, however, options have historically been somewhat limited. That is, until now.

In September, a brand new yoga studio will be opening its doors. The East Suffolk Yoga and Wellness Studio will be housed in what was once the boardroom of the Head Quarters building of this former American airbase. This will provide plenty of space for classes, and will also be complemented by another area that will serve as both a reception room and a place for craft and wellbeing workshops.

Yoga instructor Ian Bentley and ecologist Leonie Washington will be running the studio, and plan on offering a wide range of classes, including restorative yoga and relaxation, Pilates, and pre and postnatal sessions. Ian's own journey towards establishing this studio is certainly an interesting one. Previously working in the fast-paced world of operational management in an NHS hospital, Ian decided to change career direction two years ago, and began his yoga teacher training. Since then, he has taught regular yoga classes in Norfolk and Suffolk, with his weekly Rendlesham-based classes proving immensely popular among local residents. In fact, these classes were so well received that Ian was inspired to set up a full-time presence in the area with his Base Business Park studio.

Ian hopes to provide something for everyone to enjoy, whether they are an experienced yogi or a complete newcomer to the practise. His vision for the studio is that it will become something of a community hub in the Rendlesham area, serving as a place for people to socialise and come together for a catch up and a cup of coffee. The studio will join a handful of other independent businesses at Base Business Park, which are helping to transform the area from an industrial site into a thriving communal centre.

Along with providing a variety of yoga classes, the studio will also offer a number of regular craft workshops. During these sessions, visitors will have a chance to use essential oils and herbs to create all-natural lotions, deodorants, balms and perfumes, as well as trying their hand at Indian block work printing and the art of smudging. Crafts instructor Leonie will also be offering Tibetan head, hand and foot massage from this onsite creative space.

For those looking to truly relax and unwind, or perhaps begin or develop a meditation practise, Ian and Leonie will also be organising regular sound journey sessions. Sound journeys are a form of meditation, where participants relax, allowing the attention to gently drift to the soothing sounds of various musical instruments, often including Tibetan bowls, tuning forks and various gongs. As you lay back, close your eyes and focus on the sounds washing over you, you're sure to feel your worries slipping away.

While these sound journeys are likely to be a monthly event, the studio plans on running ten yoga classes per week, with sessions dedicated to many different styles of the practise. Ian is currently looking to hire the studio out to other yoga and Pilates teachers, who will hopefully provide a mix of different sessions at various times throughout the week. The studio is set to open on September 1, and looks forward to welcoming new members.

For more information, contact Ian: ian@yogawithian.com

