Festival founder's legacy lives on through new art fund

The James Holloway Youth Arts Fund celebrated its launch by holding a 24 hour fundraising marathon where people painted, drew, danced and sung for 24 hours straight. Inset, James Holloway - Credit: Caroline Mummery/Kasia Posen

A youth arts fund in memory of a Suffolk man has officially launched following an 'amazing' 24 hour fundraising marathon.

Held at The Cut, in Halesworth, the James Holloway Youth Arts Fund had its official launch with 24 hours of art, music and dance.

James Holloway died in October 2019, at the age of 73. He was one of the founders of Greenbelt Festival, and was a theatre director and builder.

At the event, there were artists, dancers and musicians performing for 24 hours - Credit: Caroline Mummery/Kasia Posen

Now, his wife Caroline Mummery and visual artist Kasia Posen, have created the trust as a legacy in James' name.

The fund was also set up to give young people up to the age of 20 financial support to attend auditions, workshops, interviews, training and shows, as well as giving them the opportunity to purchase equipment.

When talking about the launch, Caroline Mummery said: It was amazing, it felt slightly like The Cut was reinventing itself, it felt really exciting and supportive, just a really good vibe actually.

A ballet class being led by Caroline Mummery - Credit: Caroline Mummery/Kasia Posen

"All the musicians were incredible, it was just extraordinary and a real mix of music."

Throughout the event, they had various musicians perform, including a rock and roll band, folk artists, classical musicians, and a punk rock band at 8am.

One of the performers, Hal Keys-Holloway, James's son, said: "It was really nice, it was so chilled out and relaxed.

Hal Keys-Holloway, James' son, performed at the 24 hour event - Credit: Hal Keys-Holloway

"There was such an eclectic mix of styles, genres and ages that you really just felt free to do whatever you'd like."

Caroline, who was there for the entirety, said: "One of the reasons we wanted to do this because there is a lack of support for young people in the arts from the government.

"It feels like arts are always the things that get slashed. If you need to cut to budget carefully in the education system, it is always the arts that get hit first, even though they are so vitally important.

Pieces of artwork done by some artists at the event - Credit: Caroline Mummery/Kasia Posen

"This fund has been set up so that young people can have somewhere to go to if they need help.

"We are also looking at setting up a mentorship scheme, so people can get training from a professional over a three year period. I am very excited about it.

"I would like to thank Tony Casement and all the staff at The Cut in Halesworth."

The James Holloway Youth Arts Fund was founded to help young people in the arts - Credit: Caroline Mummery/Kasia Posen

To donate, call The Cut box office on 03303033211