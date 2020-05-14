E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 21:48 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 14 May 2020

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An appeal has gone out to the mother of a newborn girl after the body of the baby was found at a recycling centre in Needham Market.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger Picture: Archant

Officers were called shortly after 3pm on Thursday, May 14, to the recycling centre in Ipswich Road where the body of the baby girl was found.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while an investigation is carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: “We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

“Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help.

“I am making a direct appeal to this baby’s mother.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

“We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

“At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.

“If anyone has any information that may assist our investigation, please speak to us as soon as possible.”

The tragic discovery has similarities to a case in Bramford, near Ipswich, 36 years ago when a newborn boy was found dead.

The one-week-old infant’s body had been found dumped in a remote part of Bramford Marshes in March, 1984.

Although police pleaded for the child’s mother to come forward, believing she would be in a ‘distressed condition’, no one ever answered the appeal.

The case is still unsolved, but remains open and subject to review.

While little is known about the baby, investigators established he was fed at least once before being killed and set alight in a make-shift fireplace made from bricks and stones.

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with the investigation into the death of the baby girl should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of May, 14 2020.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

