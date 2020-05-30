E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Newmarket to host UK’s first major event for three months

PUBLISHED: 17:50 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 30 May 2020

The 2000 Guineas will be the UK's first major horseracing event after coronavirus. Picture: COURTESY OF JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES

The 2000 Guineas will be the UK's first major horseracing event after coronavirus. Picture: COURTESY OF JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES

Archant

A Newmarket race meeting will be the first major sporting event held in Britain for three months, it was announced.

New rules easing the coronavirus lockdown mean the event can take place on June 6, albeit without spectators present.

WATCH: Removal of whale washed up on Clacton beach begins

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has worked with England’s deputy chief medical officers, Public Health England and medical representatives across sports governing bodies to issue the new guidance.

As well as ensuring no spectators are present at events, conditions have been made for sports fixtures to go ahead.

Participants must travel alone and in private transport, while everyone entering a venue must be screened for Covid-19 and anyone suspected of having the virus must be placed in isolation.

A one-way system of movement must be established around the venue, while social distancing must be maintained “where possible” - including celebrations and sitting on the bench.

Dressing room use is to be minimised, although showers can be taken in line with guidelines.

Advice about wearing personal protective equipment must be followed and physio treatment should be limited to essentials.

Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said: “The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments.

“This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it’s right for them to restart.

“This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved.”

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

Premier League football is scheduled to restart on June 17, with the English Football League set to follow later in the month - subject to club votes and approval from police and other safety bodies.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Washed up whale removed from Clacton beach

The 40ft whale has now been removed from Clacton beach. Picture: KEVIN JAY

WATCH: Removal of whale washed up on Clacton beach begins

The 40ft whale washed up on Clacton beach on Friday and is being removed. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

Police to help continue mammoth task of moving washed up whale on Clacton beach

The operation to move the carcass of a 40ft whale in Clacton is set to continue today Picture: KEVIN JAY

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The ghost of Sutton Hoo that helped archaeologists find treasure

Did the ghosts of Anglo Saxon soldiers process around one of the burial mounds at Sutton Hoo? Photo: Archant Library/Bill Smith

Newmarket to host UK’s first major event for three months

The 2000 Guineas will be the UK's first major horseracing event after coronavirus. Picture: COURTESY OF JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES
Drive 24