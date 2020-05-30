Newmarket to host UK’s first major event for three months

The 2000 Guineas will be the UK's first major horseracing event after coronavirus. Picture: COURTESY OF JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES Archant

A Newmarket race meeting will be the first major sporting event held in Britain for three months, it was announced.

New rules easing the coronavirus lockdown mean the event can take place on June 6, albeit without spectators present.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has worked with England’s deputy chief medical officers, Public Health England and medical representatives across sports governing bodies to issue the new guidance.

As well as ensuring no spectators are present at events, conditions have been made for sports fixtures to go ahead.

Participants must travel alone and in private transport, while everyone entering a venue must be screened for Covid-19 and anyone suspected of having the virus must be placed in isolation.

A one-way system of movement must be established around the venue, while social distancing must be maintained “where possible” - including celebrations and sitting on the bench.

Dressing room use is to be minimised, although showers can be taken in line with guidelines.

Advice about wearing personal protective equipment must be followed and physio treatment should be limited to essentials.

Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said: “The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments.

“This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it’s right for them to restart.

“This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved.”

Premier League football is scheduled to restart on June 17, with the English Football League set to follow later in the month - subject to club votes and approval from police and other safety bodies.

