Students return after five positive Covid-19 tests at Newmarket school
PUBLISHED: 18:20 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 06 November 2020
Three students and two members of staff have returned to a high school in Newmarket after testing positive for coronavirus.
Newmarket Academy confirmed the cases, which were recorded more than two weeks ago and resulted in a number of students being asked to self-isolate.
A total 39 students were asked to stay away from the school for 14-days in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
They have all since returned back to class.
The three students and two staff members who tested positive for Covid-19 have also headed back to school.
Two staff members are currently going through the 14-day isolation period but the school is carrying on as normal.
