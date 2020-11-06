Students return after five positive Covid-19 tests at Newmarket school

Three students and two members of staff have returned to a high school in Newmarket after testing positive for coronavirus.

Newmarket Academy confirmed the cases, which were recorded more than two weeks ago and resulted in a number of students being asked to self-isolate.

A total 39 students were asked to stay away from the school for 14-days in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

They have all since returned back to class.

The three students and two staff members who tested positive for Covid-19 have also headed back to school.

Two staff members are currently going through the 14-day isolation period but the school is carrying on as normal.