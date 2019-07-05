Gallery

'They all looked amazing' - Newmarket Academy's prom in pictures

Newmarket Academy held a glamorous prom at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa. Picture: KEELEY HOYLE KEELEY HOYLE

Dressed in all their gladrags, these Newmarket Academy students looked splendid as they celebrated years of hard work at their school's prom.

These year-11 students have been more used to wearing school uniforms over the past five years.

But they swapped those for smart prom dresses as suits at a glitzy celebration at Bedford Lodge Spa and Hotel in Newmarket, arriving in an array of eye-catching vehicles.

There was some tough competition for the coveted titles of prom king, queen, prince and princess winners - but the show was perhaps stolen by one teenager who performed an impromptu rap during lots of singing and dancing by the students.

Sophie Gynn, head of year-11 at Newmarket Academy, said: "This year group have been fantastic and our leavers' day and prom are a real celebration of the hard work they put into their exams and the five years they have spent at Newmarket Academy.

"It is a night which is very much enjoyed by staff and students. The students all looked amazing and it was a lovely way to say goodbye to the class of 2019."

