Have you seen wanted 20-year-old Levi Kerry?

Police are appealing for information to help find wanted man Levi Kerry Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A 20-year-old man is wanted by Suffolk police in connection with a number of burglary and assault offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find Coventry man Levi Kerry, who is said to have links to Newmarket and Beck Row.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said he is also wanted in connection with public order offences.

He is described as being a white man, around 5ft 11in tall and with dark hair and stubble.

Anyone who believes they have seen him are asked to contact West CID at Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.